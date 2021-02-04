‘Mug Crawl’ Planned for Coffee Lovers in Downtown Billings

A limited number of tickets are available for the first ever Downtown Mug Crawl that promises to take residents on a "Coffee Scene adventure" through the heart of the Magic City.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 13 from 10am to 2pm by the Downtown Billings Alliance, the "mug crawl" will feature nine locations through downtown, and tickets for the event are $25.

Admission will include a mug, and tickets that can be redeemed at each of the nine locations where you can enjoy samples of coffee, tea, and other "energy boosting alternatives."

This interactive, pub crawl style event in Downtown Billings gives individuals an opportunity to explore and experience our downtown local coffee, tea, and caffeine alternative scene.

Here are the locations that will be participating in the first ever 'Mug Crawl', according to the Downtown Billings Alliance:

According to the Downtown Billings Alliance, check-in for the crawl will be at Rock Creek Coffee Roasters from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, February 14, 2021.