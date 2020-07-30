MT DOJ: Watch Out for COVID Scams

Scammers gonna scam, even in the middle of a pandemic.

Montana's Attorney General Tim Fox (R-MT) is warning of a new scam pretending to be a part of COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

AG Fox: Contact tracing is an important part of managing the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, there are scammers trying to profit from the confusion and fear surrounding the coronavirus. Don’t give out any financial information, and never pay someone who claims to be a contact tracer. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for payment.

The Attorney General's office also released some tips to avoid contact tracing scams:

• Don’t pay a contact tracer. Anyone requesting payment for contact tracing is a scammer. If someone claiming to be a contact tracer offers to sell you a test, it’s a scam.

• Don’t give your Social Security number or any other financial information. A legitimate contact tracer will not need your Social Security number, bank account information, or credit card number. Some scammers will offer fake contact tracing jobs to try to get financial information.

• Don’t share your immigration status. Legitimate contact tracers don’t need this information and will not ask for it.

• Be cautious about clicking on links or downloading information. Contact tracers generally conduct this work through calls and text messages, not email. Before clicking on a link or downloading information sent through an email, first verify the information with the contact tracer.

To report contact tracing scams or any other COVID-19 related fraud, contact Fox’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) online or call 1-800-481-6896 toll-free.

Here's what the scam looks like, according to the following graphic released by the Office of Consumer Protection: