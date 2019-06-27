MT Agri-Women Speaker Calls Out Animal Rights Extremists

Don't trust the tug at your heart string commercials. Those animal rights groups are really just pushing a radical agenda, and they're not using the money to actually help puppies and kittens.

The Montana Agri-Women hosted a hard-hitting visit by Mindy Patterson with the Cavalry Group during their recent meeting. She spoke about "animal rights vs. animal welfare" and how many of these groups like the Humane Society of the US are really just radical activists who raise money for a political agenda.

Click below for audio as Mindy Patterson joined us in studio (below that is footage from her interview on KTVQ also):