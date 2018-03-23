MSUB Science Expo Saturday
The Gazette reports that students, families, and STEM– Science, Technology, Engineering and Math– supporters are invited to the 30th annual Science Expo at the Montana State University Billings campus this Saturday, March 24th, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Folks can view science fair projects submitted by students in first through 12th grades from a 24-county region.
A chemistry magic show by the MSU Billings Chemistry Club will take place at 1:30 p.m., and a late-afternoon awards ceremony will conclude the expo.