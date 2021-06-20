MSU Women Win Big at College National Finals Rodeo

Credit Jackie Jensen Photography (used with permission)

The Montana State University women's rodeo team won big at the College National Finals Rodeo over the weekend.

The team came away with the national title as a team, along with several big victories at the individual level- including Paige Rasmussen who was named the "Women's All Around Champion" according to the MSU Rodeo Team Facebook page. Paige's sister Shelby along with Tayla Moeykens, and Lindsey Pulsipher were all on the national championship women's team.

Moeykens is a freshman from Three Forks, Montana who "soared to Montana State's first-ever national championship in barrel racing," according to 406MTSports.com.

Here's the 2021 CNFR final results from the MSU Rodeo Team:

Team Standings
Women’s Team - 1st
Men’s Team - 11th
Women’s All Around
Paige Rasmussen - 1st
Tie Down Roping
Caleb Berquist - 2nd
Levi Delamarter - 8th
Steer Wrestling
Cody Faulkner - 9th
Goat Tying
Paige Rasmussen - 12th
Barrel Racing
Tayla Moeykens - 1st
Shai McDonald - 4th

And in case you were wondering, yes- Paige and Shelby Rasmussen are the daughters of famous rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen. For those of you who heard Flint join us recently on the radio, you can tell he is a very proud Dad- especially this Father's Day weekend, I imagine.

Check out some of the photos below that were shared thanks to Jackie Jensen Photography.

Credit Jackie Jensen Photography (used with permission)
Credit Jackie Jensen Photography (used with permission)
Credit Jackie Jensen Photography (used with permission)
Credit Jackie Jensen Photography (used with permission)
Credit Jackie Jensen Photography (used with permission)

 

 

