MSU Starting Classes 2 Weeks Early for Fall

Start school sooner, and get done with school sooner. That's what Montana State University is planning for the Fall semester in Bozeman, according to an announcement made just before the weekend kicked off.

According to the announcement, MSU would start their Fall 2020 semester on August 17th, and wrap up the semester by November 25th, with a Fall commencement ceremony tentatively scheduled for November 22nd. Here's more from the MSU press release:

The change takes advantage of better weather earlier in the year and situates classes more squarely in a period when experts expect lower rates of COVID-19 cases, said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “Our students have told us that finding a safe way to provide on-campus, in-person education is their preference,” Cruzado said. “These changes protect the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff while providing that quality educational experience.”

According to The Billings Gazette, other schools like MSU-Billings and The University of Montana are also expected to announce their plans for the Fall semester: