MSU Partners With City of Bozeman to Reduce Curbside Clutter

Montana State University and the City of Bozeman have teamed up in an effort to reduce the amount of curbside clutter as students prepare for the end of the school year.

Beginning April 19 through May 14, MSU students who are moving can arrange for bulky items such as couches, mattresses, or other large furniture to be picked up and disposed of for free.

The bulky item pickup service normally costs $10 per item and is available year-round from Bozeman’s Solid Waste Division. But at the end of the spring semester, when many students are preparing to leave town, that fee is waived for university students.

Students can arrange a pickup, but will first have to fill out a form on the City of Bozeman website. A description of the item and its location will be required. If there are multiple students in your household wanting to dispose of a bulky item, please submit forms separately and please enter the same date to request pick up.

This is a great program. The university is proud of our partnership with the city of Bozeman. This program is just one of the ways we work together to reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester.

said Matt Caires, MSU dean of students.

The program began in 2019 and is a partnership between the dean of students’ office, the city’s Neighborhoods Program, and Bozeman’s Solid Waste Division.

For more information and to access the online form, visit the city’s website.

