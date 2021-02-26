Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasbro created confusion on Thursday when it removed the gender from its Mr. Potato Head brand, but not from the actual toy. The company, which has been making the potato-shaped plastic toy for nearly 70 years, announced on Thursday that it was dropping Mr. from the brand in an effort to make sure "all feel welcome in the Potato Head world." That set off a social media frenzy over the beloved toy. Later that afternoon, Hasbro clarified in a tweet that the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head characters will still exist, names and all, but the branding on the box will say "Potato Head."

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved