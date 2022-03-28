Motorcycle Riders of Montana, Please Be Careful On Our Roads

Well, it's finally Spring and the weather is indeed getting warmer, except for the cold front we're about to have, but don't worry too much about that. It's motorcycle weather, and that's amazing. However, it's also important to understand the risks; over 5,000 motorcyclists died on United States roads in 2019. So, if you do own a bike and want to ride, make sure to be safe on the roads.

Visibility on a motorcycle is key

As this biker says, it's incredibly important to pay attention to the road you're driving on. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if motorcycles are involved in an accident with another vehicle, it was likely because the person in the car or truck didn't even see the motorcycle. Motorists, it's so important to pay attention to everything.

Bikers can do things to make sure they're seen on the road as well. A list of these includes wearing bright colors like neon green or orange and putting reflective tape on your bike to increase visibility at night. These things may not prevent all events, but do bring extra attention to the drivers who may not be looking where they should in the first place.

Make sure to protect yourself as well as your bike

One of the biggest things I've seen are motorcyclists who do not wear any form of protective gear while on the bike. If you do get into an accident and aren't wearing any form of protection, you'll likely end up in a lot of pain.

Complete protective gear includes a helmet, jacket, pants, boots, gloves, eye protection if you don't have a full-face helmet, and hearing protection. Having all of these things will reduce your risk of injury in major accidents. Especially the helmet; it's the most important piece in my opinion.

Let's all make sure we're doing our part to protect those around us on the roads. Remember, they're invisible on our roads, but only if we aren't looking. Leave some room for our motorcycle-riding friends on the roads, and let's enjoy this Spring and Summer together.

