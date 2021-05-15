Motorcycle Crash on Billings West End Closes Central Avenue

Billings Police closed both westbound lanes of Central Avenue on the west end, after a motorcycle collided with a car on Saturday evening (5/15).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, at 7:06pm MDT Saturday, a motorcycle was westbound on Central Avenue traveling at a "high rate of speed," when it hit a passenger vehicle that was "turning right into 2655 Central."

The accident location is near the Taco John's and Target on Central Avenue, according to the location given by Billings Police.

Credit: Google

According to the report, the motorcycle rider was taken to a Billings hospital for "unknown injuries."

Billings Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, and are still investigating.

At 7:50pm on Saturday night (5/15), BPD has both westbound lanes of Central Avenue closed between Stewart Park and 27th Street West.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

