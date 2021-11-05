Most Passionate Montana Fanbase? MSU or UM? The Answer is…

Who doesn't love Football?

First off, let me be clear, I'm not talking about soccer, I'm talking about good ole American Football...or as we call it here in America...Football.

Football is the most popular sport in America and has been for several years now. Baseball might be the great American pastime, but Football is king when it comes to TV ratings, fanbase, and merchandise sold.

Not only are Americans crazy about the sport, so are Montanans, which makes sense when you think about how divided the State is. I mean you're either a Cat or a Griz and there isn't a whole lot of sitting on the fence when it comes to that.

This brings me to my point, the countdown is on for Brawl of the Wild.

This will be the 120th meeting between the Bobcats and the Griz and it takes place in Missoula on November 20th. The game has an incredible history and is the 11th oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi.

Angel

It's certainly the biggest game of the year for the state of Montana and between now and game time there will be a lot of smack talk and social media posts talking trash about the other school. Don't get me wrong, I love smack talk, it's one of my favorite things to do. I appreciate the loyalty and love fans have for their teams, but in this case, one group of fans rises above the other.

Let me explain.

I have a unique perspective in all of this, because I've lived in both cities. I've been to both stadiums and I've mingled and tailgated with both fan bases. I can tell you who is more passionate when it comes to their team.

The winner for the most passionate fanbase is...Montana State University.

Christian Science Monitor/Getty

It's true. Bozeman and the surrounding area are Bobcat crazy. I've lived in several University towns, some with major college programs, and the relationship between Bozeman and Montana State is unlike any other. There is a genuine love here for all things Bobcats and it's not just football, or sports. Bozeman embraces Montana State with open arms and it really is a beautiful thing.

I realize this won't be popular in Missoula or to Griz fans and that's ok. Sometimes the truth hurts and with that, Go Bobcats.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.