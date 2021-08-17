Here’s The House $2.79 Million Buys in Billings Montana

Since the average Montanan is rapidly getting priced out of affordable housing in much most of the state, let's do something that many homebuyers are stuck doing right now: dreaming about buying a home. Let's make this dream a big one and take a look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Billings, MT (8/17).

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Gym? You betcha.

This luxurious home has all the nice amenities, including a gym that honestly looks nicer than most of the hotel gyms I've seen.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

You'll feel like Cinderella in the grand entryway.

I imagine the stress of a long day would melt when you stroll through this massive hallway and grand staircase. It's like walking into your personal luxury retreat. The listing says many of the touches are imported from Europe.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Alexa, buy me this house.

If you zoom on the pic above, the sign in the back reads, "Alexa, pour the wine." You'd certainly be popping corks at this home, whether hosting parties or just relaxing with family in the gorgeous living room.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Think of all the money you'll save, watching movies at home.

If you can afford this house, then you probably know the importance of saving money. The huge theater room is just waiting for the new owner to install the latest, earth-shattering audio/video centerpiece. Or, if you got a kid that wants to be a rockstar, this space would be great for band practice.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Beds and baths for everybody!

At nearly 13,000 square feet, this gorgeous home is huge. There are 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. All of the bathrooms feature high-end touches with granite everywhere, soaking tubs, steam rooms, and more. The listing doesn't note a bidet, but I'll bet you $5 there is one.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Walk-in closets bigger than your bedroom.

Sure, you might have a "walk-in" closet in your master bedroom, but I doubt it's the size of the closet seen above. You can walk in, set up a bed, fridge, recliner, tv, couch, and still have room for your shoes.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Now we're getting to the good stuff.

Granite is cool, but if you've seen one awesome bathroom, you've seen a dozen. Let's get to some of the property's other cool stuff, like this massive game room. It appears to be part of the guest house.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Wait... an indoor basketball court?

Perfect for you budding little LeBron. If kids aren't your thing, imagine the awesome 3-on-3 tournaments you could throw! Decorate and relive your prom, every Friday night! The possibilities are endless, really.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Toss in a urinal and I'm sold.

Why do guys dream of having a urinal at home? Probably because it's awesome. I mean, do you have one? I'm assuming this bathroom is in the guesthouse/pool area, but it's hard to tell from the photo.

Presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Co.

Only three homes above $2M are listed in Billings.

The housing market is tight for everybody, not just entry-level homes and there are currently just three homes listed above $2,000,000 in Billings (Realtor.com). The home in this article is the most expensive, at $2,799,000.

It's a beautiful house and it seems like the buyer will get a lot of features for the price. It's presented by Zackery Groggins, The Groggins Company and you can see the rest of the amazing listing photos HERE.