Most Expensive House and Cheapest House for Sale in Billings Now

We've been bombarded by news stories over the last year about the out-of-control housing prices around Montana, with cities like Bozeman experiencing ridiculous increases. Even in Billings, the market remains extremely tight, with sellers experiencing bidding wars, buyers getting left out and sale prices often ending higher than asking price.

We thought it'd be fun to take a peek at the most expensive house currently on the market, and the lowest priced home for sale in Billings. Yes, they are worlds apart, and so are their prices. Let's start with the high end.

Listing photo. Debbie Ott, Agent/Bidlake and Associates Broker

6070 Masters Blvd - Asking Price $2,798,000

I was somewhat surprised to see the most expensive home in Billings can be yours for less than $3M. That'll barely get you a condo in Bozeman. This 2006 beauty is huge, offering four bedrooms, six full baths and over 8,000 square feet.

Listing photo. Debbie Ott, Agent/Bidlake and Associates Broker

If you have to ask... you can't afford it.

Listing details on the beautiful home are surprisingly vague:

The art of luxury exquisitely expressed throughout with impeccable style and premium quality. Embrace this one owner custom built masterpiece. Handcrafted walnut wood frames the homes interior with special attention to one of a kind details.

One can assume high-end finishings in every room of the custom house.

Listing photo. Debbie Ott, Agent/Bidlake and Associates Broker

Location, location, location.

A prime, west-end location on the Yellowstone Country Club golf course, the home sits on just over 1/2 an acre, offering sweet views of the Rims on the expansive patio, an entertainer's dream.

Listing photo. Debbie Ott, Agent/Bidlake and Associates Broker

Open concept? You betcha.

The kitchen appears to be loaded with the stuff everybody wants; huge granite countertops, tons of storage, double ovens, pro-grade range, oversized fridge. All the goodies. You can check out the full listing here, presented by Debbie Ott, Bidlake and Associates Broker. Estimated monthly payment: $11,000 and change.

Next, let's check out the least expensive home for sale in Billings.

This was a little more challenging, as I had to eliminate this one (priced at $59,000) because it appears uninhabitable. The next, least-expensive home you could actually live in, is this listing seen below.

Listing photo, Ashley Delp Dream Realty

133 Adams Street - Asking price $74,000

Okay, so I don't know how "livable" it is, as there are only two photos available. What I do know is that the small home was built in 1950 and has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. It's 720 square feet. It was originally listed for $134,000. The current price seems like a bargain.

Listing photo, Ashley Delp Dream Realty

Why these kinds of properties are called "investor specials."

This home likely won't qualify for traditional financing. Whoever buys it will probably pay cash and (hopefully) renovate it for a rental or flip it. The listing description states,

Wonderful investment opportunity with loads of potential! Great central location close to some of Billings best amenities!

If you could somehow convince a bank to write a mortgage on this property, your estimated payment would be around $365 a month. The way real estate is going right now, I'm surprised this one hasn't been snapped up too. You can see the listing by Ashley Delp, Dream Realty here.

