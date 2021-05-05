More roads are opening in Yellowstone as the nation's first national park thaws out.

Get our free mobile app

According to a news release on Wednesday, the following roads will open at 8 a.m. on Friday:

East Entrance to Lake Village

Lake Village to Canyon Village.

And on May 14 these roads will open:

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful

Park officials say significant snowpack is still present in the Sylvan Pass area. Rangers are monitoring avalanche conditions and temporary road closures are expected.

Additionally, officials advise that conditions in Yellowstone can quickly deteriorate and roads can also temporarily close.

Up-to-the-minute road status reports can be found here or by calling 307-344-2117.