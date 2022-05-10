More Rain to Soak Billings Area This Week Despite Warm Weather

I hope you didn't put away your lawnmowers yet, Billings. The National Weather Service here in Billings has reported a Hazardous Weather Outlook for South-central Montana and Northern Wyoming detailing significant amounts of precipitation, including snow in the mountains. However, for us in the Magic City, that only means even more rain to help grow our May flowers.

Showers to start Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, this Hazardous Weather Outlook outlines a Spring storm that will bring, "...widespread significant rainfall and mountain snow, though amounts are still uncertain."

Billings is not expected to get any snow, however, the rain will start on Wednesday evening (05/11) through Thursday (05/12), and totals are expected to reach half an inch to an inch throughout South-central to Southeast Montana. According to the National Weather Service Billings Facebook page, there's also a chance for thunderstorms.

Temperatures are still expected to be decent, though.

The Billings area forecast is still showing estimated highs in the low to mid-60s for this entire week, despite the storm front moving in. Once the storm front passes through, temperatures are expected to increase to the low to mid-70s this weekend, including a high near 77 degrees on Sunday.

The heaviest rainfall totals are expected to come on Thursday, with slight chances of residual showers on Friday and possibly Saturday. So, if you are wanting to cut your lawn, I'd wait until this weekend when the rain is gone. Otherwise, you may have to go back for a little off the top later on.

