MontDevCo Granted Extension by Council

Less than two hours before Monday’s city council meeting, MontDevCo — the developers of the $165 million One Big Sky Center project — requested the Memorandum of Understanding be extended to July 10. Councilors extended the request 30 days from June 30. A message to City Administrator Tina Volek stated [quote] “We will not have the agreement signed until next week” [end quote], referring to a joint venture that would bring an additional financial component to the project.

The group, involved in high-profile projects like the Minnesota Vikings stadium and renovations to Lambeau Field in Green Bay and the Detroit Lions stadium, will be revealed on July 10 in a full presentation to council members. Lead developer George “Skip” Ahern Jr. fielded questions last week and attempted to reassure the council that the process is taking shape.