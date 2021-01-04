Montana’s Senator Daines Prepared to Contest Presidential Election

A group of GOP senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results next week unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.

That's how Fox News reported the big story that Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is joining several other senators in calling for an audit of the presidential election results in the contested states.

Here's part of the statement sent out by Senator Daines on Saturday:

DAINES: An unprecedented number of Americans have significant doubts about the integrity of 2020 presidential election results. Fewer than 45,000 votes spread across three states would alter the vote of the Electoral College. Couple that with the fact that the processes and the way Americans voted was altered at a scale never before imagined outside what the state legislative process intended. There have been continued reports of irregularities with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, the dispute process and counting process for partisan poll watchers. These issues have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome which needs further investigation for the credibility of our institutions.

Frank Miele, the former Daily Inter Lake Editor who now writes for his Heartland Diary USA blog in Kalispell says he was getting ready to exhort Senator Daines to stand against the certification of the electoral college vote. Once the news broke that Daines was signing onto this effort, Miele added: