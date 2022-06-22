The event has been a "cornerstone in Billings" for a quarter-century and the dates for the family-friendly 2022 "Rendezvous" are now set.

According to the press release from the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous organization, their annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held July 22, 23, 24 at Amend Park, 5101 King Avenue East in Billings.

Hot air balloon pilots from "across the world" will be in the Magic City for the three-day festival that is free to the public. Balloons take off every morning (weather permitting) at 6 am from Amend Park, and on Saturday night (7/23) the popular Balloon Glow and Field Festival will be held from 6 pm until after dark.

Besides watching the balloons "light up the park from the ground like candles," there will also be food trucks, kids' activities, and live music from The Repeat Offenders on Saturday (7/23).

One of the hot air balloons featured in the 2022 festival is coming from almost 400 miles away in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

According to the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous Facebook page, Willy Taillon of Medicine Hat is new to being a hot air balloon pilot and will be visiting the festival in Billings for the first time this year.

The inspiration for the high-flying hobby came during a trip to Arizona with his wife a few years ago. We did a hot air balloon ride, and I was mesmerized by the whole concept of traveling by a hot air balloon. -Willy Taillon via Facebook

To find out more about the 2022 Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous in Billings, CLICK HERE.

