Montana’s LVD Makes Trump SCOTUS Short List [VIDEO]

Given the flurry of news over the last couple of days, you might have missed another big Montana angle to a national news story. Former Montana Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke (known by supporters in Montana as "LVD") was named by President Trump to his short list of potential nominees for the United States Supreme Court.

VanDyke has family from the Bozeman area and attended Montana State University before going to law school at Harvard. He was recently confirmed as a judge on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals despite last-minute vicious attacks on him due to his Christian beliefs.

PRIOR POST FROM JAN 3, 2020: VanDyke Sworn in to 9th Circuit

Credit Adam Paul Laxalt

Former Montana Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke was confirmed by the US Senate to sit on the federal bench last month. And now- LVD has officially been sworn in to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt shared this via Twitter:

Done deal! Judge Lawrence VanDyke sworn into the Ninth Circuit in our Reno Federal Courthouse by Judge Patrick Bumatay and retired Judge Janice Rogers Brown. Great news for Nevada, the West, and the rule of law!

Laxalt also shared the following photos: (shared here with permission)

Credit Adam Paul Laxalt

Credit Adam Paul Laxalt

PRIOR POST FROM DECEMBER 12, 2019

Photo courtesy of Jon King

Despite a desperate last-minute attack on a fellow Montanan, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) failed to block President Donald Trump's nominees to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. That's right, Montana State University Alum and former Montana Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke was confirmed by the US Senate to sit on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

While VanDyke had the support of Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), Senator Tester shamelessly attacked VanDyke on the eve of his nomination vote, as The Great Falls Tribune reported.

PRIOR POST FROM NOV 2019

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Could lawyers with the American Bar Association be held criminally liable for lying to Congress? Absolutely. That's what Mike Davis had to say Tuesday morning.

Davis is the president of the Article III Project. He's also the former chief nominations counsel for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, and a former law clerk to Justice Gorsuch.

I spoke with Davis about President Trump's nominee for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals- former Montana Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke. VanDyke was attacked by the American Bar Association (ABA) on the eve of his nomination hearing before the US Senate Judiciary Committee. As I told you earlier this week, Davis is pointing out that the ABA violated their own conduct rules when conducting their attack on VanDyke.

I reached out to the Helena-based attorney who conducted the evaluation, Marcia Davenport, and offered for her to join us on the radio. She did not respond to the email, and a staffer with the ABA said she is not conducting media interviews.

Mike Davis with the Article III Project joined us earlier Tuesday on the radio. Not only did the ABA violate their own conduct rules, Davis says ABA lawyers should be prosecuted for violating federal law.

Click below for the full audio: