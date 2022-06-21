Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, but are tired of water parks and hiking? Or, maybe you just want to have a little fast-paced action this summer without the kids? Well, a place in Montana can offer that to you. Let's check out the coolest and biggest go-kart track in the Treasure State.

Picturesque views at up to 20 miles per hour.

The Resort at Paws Up features the largest go-kart track in Montana at half a mile long and features beautiful views of Western Montana and karts for both kids and adults to ride. It sounds like an amazing activity for parents and their families alike.

The rate for this activity is quite high, considering it's a resort. However, it may be worth it to check out if you're in the area. It's about 5 hours from Billings, but only about 40 minutes from Missoula, if you're in that area.

It's not the only large go-kart track in Montana, though.

North of Kalispell near Colombia Falls resides the Amazing Fun Center and its quarter-mile go-kart track. Prices for this track are much cheaper, but you may have to drive a little further. They also offer double karts and other activities other than go-karts, so it's probably a better excursion for the family for a single day, rather than The Resort at Paws Up, which encourages folks to stay for multiple days.

Which one appeals to you the most? There's more where that came from on summer excursions for the family this year, so stay tuned for more summer fun.

