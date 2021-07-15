Montana’s Kettlehouse Brewing Release New ‘Summer in a Can’

Try to describe summer using smells and taste. It isn't easy. I would say that if I could smell summer, it would be the smell of the river, sunscreen and fried fair food. If I could taste summer it would probably be watermelon, bug spray and beer. (Who hasn't gotten bug spray in their mouth?)

Kettlehouse Brewing Company has just announced a new limited edition beer to their line up. They call it the Passion Fruit Milkshake IPA.

According to the Kettlehouse Facebook page

Passion Fruit Milkshake IPA is next up in our Taproom Reserve Series. Limited release 4-packs available now only at the KettleHouse taprooms while supplies last. #summerinacan

The beer is described as

"A creamy milkshake IPA with floral notes of melon and honey. It was made with vanilla and real passion fruit puree. And dry hopped with lotus hops for subtle hints of orange zest."

Check out this new beer or some of the other beers at the Myrtle Street Tap House location. They are featuring some other great seasonal beer you wont want to miss.

Flavors like:

Kettlehouse Citra IPA

Muley Buck - Mosaic Single Hop Pale Ale

Fish On! Juicy Montana Pale Ale

Northside Blonde Ale

Strawberry Milkshake IPA

Scared of the Dark - White Stout

Orange Creamsicle - Milkshake IPA

Also, did you know the Myrtle St Kettlehouse does TO-GO curbside service?

Pick up is available only at our Myrtle Street Taphouse located at 602 Myrtle Street, Missoula, MT 59801

Open every day from 3-7 pm*

*Pick up is available from 3-7 pm.

To Order

Must be 21 or older with valid identification for beer pick up.

Visit our online portal or call the Myrtle Street Taphouse at 406-830-3163.

Details on the pick up process below.

