Montana’s Gov Gets the Vaccine, Then Gets COVID…Maskers Attack

Before he was our governor, he was our state's lone congressman. He travelled all over the state, and met with countless Montanans. He did that for the entirety of the pandemic without testing positive for COVID-19. Then last week, he gets the COVID-19 vaccine, and boom- he tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the CDC (take it for what it's worth), getting the vaccine won't lead to a positive COVID-19 test. The CDC says it will show up in antibody tests, but not in an actual COVID-19 viral test.

As for side effects from the vaccine, the CDC says:

Common side effects are pain, redness, and swelling in the arm where you received the shot, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea throughout the rest of the body.

Of course, some in the media and on the liberal Left were quick to attack Governor Gianforte for testing positive for COVID-19. Even though COVID case numbers and hospitalizations have plummeted since mask directives and other restrictions were removed, they attacked Gianforte for removing the restrictions. (For example, the still restricted Gallatin County has HIGHER case numbers than the non-restricted Yellowstone County, even though Yellowstone County has a higher population)

Worse, just check out some of the folks on the Left commenting on the reports from NBC Montana's Maritsa Georgiou and Kathleen McLaughlin. They're mocking prayer, calling it karma, saying that they hope the wolf he hunted is happy, and some are openly wishing for his death.

I don't remember those same commentators mocking Montana news reporters who tested positive for COVID-19, even though they wore masks all the time, and "had been so responsible throughout the pandemic."