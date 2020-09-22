Montana’s Delegation Reacts to Ginsburg Replacement Battle

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In 2016, Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) said, "Folks can’t hold an entire process hostage because it’s an election year.” Now, that same Democrat senator is calling on the process to be stopped because it's an election year.

Likewise, Republicans in 2016 wanted to block President Obama's Supreme Court nominee ahead of the election, just as Democrats now want to block President Trump's nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



Here's my take: at the end of the day, the president has a job to do. The president will put forth a nominee. The US Senate can either give that nominee advice and consent, or they can withhold their advice and consent. That is the courtesy that our US Constitution provides.

But you see Joe Biden, the same Joe Biden who argued against blocking a nominee during an election year is now trying to block a nominee during an election year. He wants Republican senators to give Democrats the courtesy of holding off on a nominee until after the election.

But why should they be granted such courtesy? They refused to grant any courtesy to the incoming president. The Obama/Biden Administration launched a spy operation on their political opponents in 2016, and their operatives and appointees continued with coup attempt after coup attempt after coup attempt following the inauguration of President Trump.

We have been witnessing a near 4-year temper tantrum by Biden's supporters. They're now promising yet another temper tantrum if the GOP moves forward on a Supreme Court nomination. All the more reason for the GOP to "fill that seat."

