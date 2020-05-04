Montana’s air, already good, hasn’t improved during closures

By BRETT FRENCH The Billings Gazette

BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings (Mont.) Gazette,) — Large cities are seeing less smog during the coronavirus pandemic's travel restrictions, but Montana's air isn't seeing any significant improvement. The Billings Gazette reports the state's air quality was already good and has stayed that way. Doug Kuenzli of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, says April in Montana tends to be a good month for air quality. However, Missoula ranks high on the American Lung Association's list of the nation's most polluted cities because of its location in a valley that holds smoke. Wildfires are a significant contributor to air pollution in Montana.