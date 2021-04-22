Montanans Probably Are Not Prepared for Most Disasters

We received an interesting press release today from the Red Cross talking about preparation before a house fire. So here is the question: are you prepared with an escape plan knowing you only have two minutes to get out? Two minutes that's it. Now, keep in mind you have to call 911 and if you get a chatty Kathy you're not going to have much time left. Do you have kids sleeping upstairs or downstairs and have a way for them to get out?

People don't prepare for anything anymore. What about a prolonged power outage? How about a flash flood, can you get what you need out in time? What about a tornado? Do you have a safe spot to go? The Red Cross said we are seeing a greater demand now for their services that help with these types of situations.

Wildfires are also another big one. These happen every year where people fall victim to its devastating circumstances. If I only had two minutes, kids and dog first, then what? Papers, clothes, guns what, you wouldn't have time to rationally figure it out in the heat of the moment. Some will run back in for their phone charger I'm sure. What about the keys to the vehicles that are in the garage? Oh yeah, I forgot those. Too late.

Living in Montana like we do we have to deal with more things than some in other states do, so it's good to have a plan. People aren't even capable of handling a breakdown on a remote section of highway with no cell service. How were people in those days ever able to survive? The point is at least take a minute to think about it, and a plan would be nice.