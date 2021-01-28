Montanans’ Favorite Vegetable; I Don’t Believe It

What's your favorite vegetable? Potatoes? Carrots? By the way, do carrots really make you see better? Or what about tomatoes? Gurney's Seed & Nursery Company surveyed nearly 5,000 people in all 50 states to find out what was their favorite vegetable.

The hands-down favorite were potatoes. I mean, come on, who doesn't like a potato? Remember that scene in Forrest Gump when Tom Hanks as Forrest talks about all the different ways you can prepare a potato? Oh, wait, that was actually shrimp. But I bet you can do just about all those things to a potato. You can bake it, you can roast it, you can mash it. The ways are endless. And we should probably note that potatoes are also crammed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, so they're also one of the most healthiest vegetables you can eat.

Ok, I think we should point out now that Montanans did not pick the potato as their favorite vegetable. For those that participated in Gurney's survey from the state of Montana, they picked . . . are ready for this . . . peppers as their favorite vegetable. Really?

We were the only state that picked peppers as their favorite. Now, don't get me wrong, I love peppers. You can cook them or eat them raw, and they are low in calories and rich in vitamin C and antioxidants.

I was born in New Mexico and hosted a radio show there in the 90s. New Mexicans eat peppers a lot, in all their forms. But they didn't even pick peppers as their favorite vegetable. They picked . . . potatoes. I'm not sure they even grow potatoes in New Mexico, but we do in Montana. I think we might need a re-count of this survey.

If you want to see what each state picked as their favorite vegetable, click here.