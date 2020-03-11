Montana Woman Visiting Maryland Diagnosed With COVID-19

Maryland's Governor's Office says a Montanan visiting that state has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a news release from the Office of Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland Department of Health officials have notified Montana health officials, and Governor Hogan contacted Montana Governor Steve Bullock.

This individual is a woman in her 70s who was alerted that she had been in close contact with a confirmed case. She was tested at an Anne Arundel County hospital.

This case was diagnosed in Maryland, but it will be classified as a Montana case. It will be investigated by the Maryland and Anne Arundel County Health Departments.

The woman has not been identified and it is unclear where exactly in Montana she is from.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, there are still no identified COVID-19 cases in Montana.

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte provided the following statement:

“As the governor of Maryland confirms Montana’s first case of coronavirus, protecting the health and safety of Montanans is my top priority. Our country is one of the best prepared in the world to keep Montanans safe from the virus. The Trump administration is using the tools Congress has provided to respond to this public health crisis. I will continue to work with federal, state, and local officials on our efforts to respond and protect our communities. I pray for those impacted by the virus, and remain grateful to our first responders and health care workers who are on the front lines."

President Trump recently signed into law the bipartisan Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act which Gianforte supported.

The measure provides nearly $8 billion for our nation’s response to coronavirus, including more than $4 billion to make diagnostic tests more broadly available, $2 billion for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s response efforts, and $20 million for disaster assistance loans.