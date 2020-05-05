Montana woman pleads not guilty to striking girl with car

KALISPELL, Mont. (Daily Inter Lake) — A northwestern Montana woman has pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment charge that alleges she struck a 6-year-old girl as she got off a school bus in November. Patricia Ann Berliner of Eureka entered her plea Thursday before District Judge Dan Wilson in Kalispell. She remains free on her own recognizance. Berliner is charged with hitting Jordana Hubble, throwing her 60 feet and causing critical injuries. Witnesses reported that Berliner said she didn't think she had to stop for the bus because it was in the other lane. The judge approved Berliner's request the her vehicle be returned to her. Jordana has been at a coma emergence program in Texas since late January.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved