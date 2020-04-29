Montana woman dies after officers shock her with stun gun

A Butte woman has died after a law enforcement officer shocked her with a stun gun in response to her threatening officers with a knife. Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says the 44-year-old woman was agitated, yelling and damaging an apartment Sunday night. The woman threatened to hurt officers with the knife, but later put it down. As an officer attempted to enter the apartment, she picked up the knife and came toward the officer, who deployed his stun gun. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her name hasn't been released. An autopsy is planned.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved