Warm, windy conditions over the weekend fanned wildfires that are burning in the Western, Central and even Eastern part of Montana, filling the air with smoke which left some Billings residents reaching for facial masks.

“Air quality in Yellowstone County has ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy over the past two weeks,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, said in a prepared statement. “Because air quality can change rapidly depending on wind speed and direction, organizers involved with outdoor sporting events should pay close attention to changing conditions to make decisions about holding events.”

It wasn't just the putrid smell that triggered the onslaught of dust masks; for some, it is a genuine health concern. For those with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis or a chronic heart disease, the American Lung Association urges you to monitor your breathing and exposure to airborne matter. If problems develop call your physician immediately.

Though residents were spotted in department stores, grocery stores, and restaurants wearing the dust masks, the American Lung Association cautions that they might be enough. It recommends the following:

Stay indoors: People living in close proximity to the fire-stricken areas should remain indoors and avoid inhalation of smoke, ashes and particulate matter in the area.

If you're having trouble breathing, consult your physician.