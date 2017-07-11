Montana Wildfire That Started On July 3 Continues To Grow, Has Spread Over 11,000 Acres

A Montana wildfire broke out just before the 4th of July and it continues to grow more and more every day. Fire Information Officer Tim Engrav says the fire expanded quickly during the first few days due to the dry weather.

“The last few days it has only been growing by a couple hundred acres each day,” said Engrav. “The weather has moderated a bit. We had some storms pass through. The current acreage of the fire stands at 11,093 acres. The fire management team is reporting 60% containment around the fire perimeter at this time.”

According to Engrav, the fire made its way to the small town of Landusky and that is where it caused the most damage.

“When the fire made a push of the Landusky area, there were four outbuilding structures that were burned and lost,” Engrav said. “We were reporting that it was five outbuildings, but actually one of those five was a cabin. It was a small building, but it was a cabin.”

Engrav says a voluntary evacuation order was implemented as the fire made its push for the small mountain community, but the order was lifted on Saturday and many residents returned home.