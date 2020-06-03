Montana Veterans Tele-town Hall with VA Undersecretary

There's a great opportunity for Montana veterans coming up this week. The Undersecretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Paul Lawrence, is hosting a tele-townhall with Montana veterans on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Undersecretary Lawrence joined veteran and radio host Aaron Flint on the radio on Wednesday to preview the event. The phone number for veterans to call if they have questions about the VA, and especially VA benefits, is 844-227-7557.

So far, more than 600,000 veterans across the country have taken part in similar townhall events.

As Leo Shane reports for The Military Times, the townhalls have been a great way for the VA to reach veterans, especially during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Here's the audio of Aaron Flint's conversation with the undersecretary: