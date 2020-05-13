Montana utility regulators sue media over records request

BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings Gazette) — A media effort to obtain information about an email flap involving members of Montana's Public Service Commission is headed to court. The PSC is suing three media outlets after they made public records requests for information about commission emails, including the apparent leaking of one member's emails to a right-wing media website. The PSC is asking the court to determine what information it is required to make public. The lawsuit puts The Billings Gazette, the Great Falls Tribune and Yellowstone Public Radio in the position of having to pay attorneys to argue their case.

