Montana to ban evictions, utility shutoffs amid virus order

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says state residents are protected from evictions, foreclosures or utility shutoffs for nonpayment while the state's stay-at-home order is in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most utilities had already announced that they would not shut off service while people were asked to remain home. Bullock is authorizing the Montana National Guard to take the temperatures of visitors as they arrive at airports or train stations. Bullock also said the state has a fifth death, but he did not say where it occurred.