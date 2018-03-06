“Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint Now Launching Statewide!

The biggest question I have been getting from all over the State of Montana has been this: "When can I hear you in my town?"

We are very excited to announce that the "Montana Talks" radio show is now launching statewide.

Starting Monday, March 12th at 9 AM, radio listeners in Bozeman, Livingston, and Missoula will now get to tune in and be a part of the conversation on "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint. We'll have more to follow on that front...

If you're listening in the Bozeman area, catch "Montana Talks" on 1450 KMMS immediately following "Dominick in the Morning." In the Livingston area, tune in to 1340 KPRK.

For our friends in the Missoula area- check us out on AM 930 KMPT "The Patriot."