Montana Talks Now on the Air in Wolf Point!

"Anybody can love the mountains, but it takes a soul to love the prairie." That's one of my favorite quotes. Another is Mike Mansfield's "don't forget the Hi Line."

Aaron Flint here. I am very excited to announce that our statewide radio talk show can now be heard in and around Wolf Point, Montana on KVCK Radio starting at 9AM on Friday July 27th.

Be sure to tune in as we catch up with the Roosevelt County Commissioners talking about infrastructure, the Keystone pipeline, and preparations for potential pipeline protests. Plus, I'll check in with the Montana Warriors on the Water crew- serving our great wounded warriors with a week of fishing out on Fort Peck Lake.

"Montana Talks" is live statewide every Monday thru Friday from 9-10AM. Listeners in Wolf Point can tune in to KVCK on 92.7FM.

Prior to taking a break in politics and getting deployed overseas with the US military, Aaron Flint hosted a statewide radio show that was heard in Wolf Point and elsewhere across the state for over 6 years.