Montana Talks LIVE from Miles City, Glendive This Week

If you want the chance to be heard all across Montana, we'll have the microphones open for you coming up in the days ahead. We're taking our statewide radio talk show "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint" to Miles City and Glendive.

We'll be in Miles City on Wednesday and Glendive on Thursday morning broadcasting LIVE from the Reynolds Markets in both towns. It's part of our "Hometown Handshake" with Pharm406 that we'll be doing all across the state- taking the show on the road several days now through October. We're tagging along with Kyle Austin and Pharm406 as they jumpstart their "Get a Brew Not the Flu" events.

Miles City is always great to visit. We were there back in May for the World Famous Miles City Buckin Horse Sale. Miles City is certainly known for buckin' horses and cattle, but this Wednesday Miles City will also serve as host to the big ram sale and the great woolgrowers across the state.

Then we'll head a little further East to see our friends in Glendive once again. We get there every year for the Glendive Agri Trade Expo (GATE), and I also look forward to being there for a special Veterans Day program this year.

Hope to see you in Miles City and Glendive. We broadcast statewide from 9-10 a.m., but I will be set up as early as 6 a.m. if you want to drop in and say hello. You can also listen in on the stations listed here.

Kyle and Pharm406 will have their "Get a Brew, Not the Flu" events taking place in Miles City, Glendive, and Sidney. Here's the details:

Wednesday, September 15th from 8am-5pm @ Miles City Reynolds Market

Thursday, September 16th from 8am-5pm @ Glendive Reynolds Market

Friday, September 17th from 8am-5pm @ Sidney Reynolds Market