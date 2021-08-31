“Montana Talks” in Big Timber for Live Show on Thursday

You've only got a few opportunities left to enjoy the summer rodeo season now through Labor Day. That's exactly why we will be getting out to Big Timber for the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo this Wednesday night. We'll follow with a LIVE show of Montana Talks from Big Timber on Thursday morning.

Last year, the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo was voted the number one small town PRCA Rodeo in the state of Montana for 2020, and they came back even bigger this year. The rodeo goes from 7-10 pm, but early action starts at 5:30. Kids ten and under are free.

Here's some photos from the rodeo this summer: Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo Showin' Love to the Shriners |

I hope to see you out there for the rodeo- just look for me in a bright blue Rand's Hats roper shirt. Please come and say hello.

Then, come down and join us for our live show of Montana Talks from Big Timber. We will be set up at The Fort in Big Timber. I'll be set up starting at 6A if anyone wants to drop in and join us throughout the morning.

In our statewide hour from 9-10 am we'll talk with the organizers of the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo. We also have a great panel of experts from the woolgrowers, stockgrowers, and others who will talk ag, drought, and farmer/rancher mental health issues.

If you're coming in to Big Timber from Billings and the East, listen on Newstalk 95.5 FM or 970AM KBUL. If you're coming in to Big Timber from Bozeman or Livingston and the West, listen on 1450 KMMS AM in Bozeman and 1340 KPRK in Livingston.

For everyone else across the state- here's the full station listing:

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 KMMS

Livingston: 1340 KPRK

Missoula: AM930 and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400AM and 103.1FM KXGN

Forsyth: KIKC 1250 AM, 94.5FM

Lewistown: KQPZ 95.9 FM

Wolf Point: 92.7FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1FM KVCK

Shelby: 1150AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7FM KINX

Helena: 95.9FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7FM KCGM

Plentywood: 100.1FM KATQ