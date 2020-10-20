“Montana Talks” and the 2020 Elections with Sean Spicer

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Did you hear about the crazy news following Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings for the United States Supreme Court? Apparently Democrats have so little to criticize her for, that they are now claiming that her use of the term "sexual preference" is discriminatory. Of course, it wasn't discriminatory when their icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg used the same term.

To make it even worse, and to show how absurd of a political environment we are living in right now, the Webster dictionary website even changed their definition of "sexual preference" following the hearings.

That's part of what we chatted about with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer who joined us on our "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint radio show. We covered the 2020 elections, and the deepening divide between the coasts and middle America.

We also talked about his new book- LEADING AMERICA: President Trump’s Commitment to People, Patriotism, and Capitalism.

In the book, Spicer writes that President Trump has done a remarkable job facing down the challenges of his first term, from impeachment and Fake News to the sudden outbreak of Covid-19. “Conservatives have always faced enormous headwinds from the media, hollywood, academia, and big tech ,” Spicer says, “but the resistance to this Administration has taken it to new heights even during this crisis. Leading America will expose the reality and hypocrisy of each and how the President’s policies and agenda are fighting back.

Here's the full audio of our chat with Sean Spicer: