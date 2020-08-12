Montana Supreme Court won’t remove candidate from ballot

By AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court has rejected an effort by the state Republican Party to remove Democratic attorney general candidate Raph Graybill from the November ballot. The justices said the petition, which was filed on Aug. 3, didn't rise to the level of urgency needed for the issue to bypass state courts. A former legislator had questioned whether Graybill met the qualifications to have practiced law for five years before possibly being elected attorney general. The commissioner of political practices ruled in late February that Graybill would meet the requirements before the general election. The justices chastised the Republican Party for waiting 17 weeks to file an "emergency" petition.