“In 2015, the Montana Legislature passed a law to provide a $150 tax credit to donors supporting scholarships for private schools,” Browde began. “Article X, section 6 of the 1972 Montana Constitution contains a ‘no aid’ provision that prohibits ‘any direct or indirect appropriation or payment from any public fund or monies, or any grant of lands or other property for any sectarian purpose or to aid any church, school, academy, seminary, college, university, or other literary or scientific institution, controlled in whole or in part by any church, sect, or denomination.’ The parents of these students from religious schools argued that this was impermissible by the Montana Department of Revenue and that the law is unlawful under the Montana Constitution.”