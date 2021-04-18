Montana SupCo Scandal Getting National Attention

The scandal involving the Montana Supreme Court is now getting national attention. This, as a new website called "Clean Up the Court" is launched to highlight the recently brought to light documents and emails that the court attempted to suppress.

Read firsthand how members of the judicial branch improperly attempted to influence the legislative process, coordinate questionable activities with lawyers and lobbyists, ridicule the legislature, engage in unethical and unprofessional behavior and do it all on the tax-payer dime.

That's the intro from the Clean Up the Court website. As you may recall, just one week ago we were the first to share several uncovered documents thanks to our sources within the Montana Legislature.

The story is now getting national attention. Fox News' Kelly Laco filed a report late Friday. Here's an excerpt:

When a member of the judiciary weighs in on legislation that may come before the court in the future, it can raise serious concerns about judicial impropriety due to the potential pre-judgement of a case. "This is a truly exceptional occasion where judges have, on a broad scale, clearly taken a position on a bill that unsurprisingly now is law and unsurprisingly has now come before them for challenge," Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino told Fox News.

Click here for our full report from last week.

The tweet from former Senate Majority Leader Jeff Essmann (R-Billings) also still applies. Where are all of the so-called Freedom of Information watchdogs? He tweeted that out over a week ago:

Waiting to hear wailing and knashing of teeth from Open Records advocates and our #MTpress poobahs.