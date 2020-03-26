Montana “Stay At Home” Order Begins Saturday (3/28) at 12:01am

Governor Bullock announced today that "immediate measures to ensure social distancing" are being taken as a stay-at-home order goes into place this Saturday (3/28) at 12:01am MDT.

Under these measures Montanans may leave their homes for essential activities, including for health & safety, for necessary supplies and services, for certain types of work, and to take care of others. -Governor Steve Bullock

Under the directive, Montanans can leave their home for essential activities, including:

. To perform work providing essential products and services at Essential Businesses or Operations or to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Directive, including Minimum Basic Operations. To take care of others. To care for a family member, friend, or pet in another household, and to transport family members, friends, or pets as allowed by this Directive.

To determine if your business or service is deemed essential, CLICK HERE.

Businesses who have questions about this directive can contact 1-800-755-6672.

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources and updates.