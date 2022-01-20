Montana State’s Zach Mackey Wins Montana Sportscaster of the Year

The National Sports Media Association has named Montana State University's Zach Mackey the 2021 Montana Sportscaster of the Year.

Zach Mackey joined Montana State's broadcast team during the 2019-20 season as a color commentator for Bobcat football games, and later took over the lead role as the "Voice of the Bobcats." Mackey is also the play-by-play announcer for MSU men’s basketball.

Mackey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019. Before joining the Bobcats, he spent three years on the Iowa Hawkeye broadcast team where he broadcasted Iowa baseball and handled pre and post-game coverage of Iowa Football.

In addition to calling the games, Mackey also hosts weekly coach's shows on the radio and on television.

The winners of the NSMA awards were announced on Tuesday, and Mackey was named the Montana Sportscaster of the Year for the first time since joining the broadcast team at Montana State University. University of Montana's Riley Corcoran has won the award for the past three years.

Among the 115 who won 2021 state sportscaster or sportswriter of the year honors, a record 70 are first-time winners in their respective states.

the National Sports Media Association said in a press release.

John Letasky, a sportswriter for the Billings Gazette, won the award for 2021 Montana Sportswriter of the year. Letasky is also a first-time winner.

Winners from all 50 states will be honored by the NSMA during the 62nd awards weekend and national convention which will take place June 25-27, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

We think Zach Mackey does a fantastic job as the "Voice of the Bobcats" and want to congratulate him! Way to go, Zach!

Also, the announcer for the Griz has won the award for three years in a row. We can chalk this one up as another win for Montana State. Go Cats!

