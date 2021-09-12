Montana State Students Chant “F” Joe Biden at Football Game

It was a classic football game day chant, with a modern-day post Afghanistan withdrawal twist: "F" Joe Biden.

It's a scene that has played out at several college football stadiums across the country in recent weeks. On Saturday, students at Montana State University in Bozeman joined in on the chorus, chanting "F" Joe Biden during the Bobcats first home opener.

Here is the video of MSU students chanting "F" Joe Biden. The video was sent to us by an MSU student who wishes to remain anonymous:

"Louder with Crowder" has a roll up of all the "F" Joe Biden chants across the country that are only getting louder as each game day passes. From Alabama, to Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Virginia Tech- Louder with Crowder says last weekend was not a fluke, and has the rollup of week 2:

As college football fans across America told Tony Fauci to take his social distancing, shine it up real nice, and stick it straight up his keister, they also expressed their disapproval towards Joe Biden. Remember friends, dissent is the highest form of patriotism.

I don't know about you- but I specifically did not turn on the TV or radio news on Saturday, the 20th Anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, because I did not want to hear anything that Joe Biden had to say following his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. I was on Capitol Hill on 9-11. I've been lucky enough to serve with some incredible Americans and allies in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere since that point. I wanted to remember 9-12 America, not listen to some divisive politician.

