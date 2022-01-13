Montana State Postpones Weekend Basketball Games Due to COVID

Montana State University has announced that the men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Saturday, January 15 against Southern Utah have been postponed.

On Wednesday, Montana State released the following statement.

The Montana State men’s basketball game slated for Saturday, Jan. 15, against Southern Utah in Bozeman has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds program.

The next scheduled game for the men's basketball team is Thursday, January 20 at Northern Arizona.

The MSU women's basketball team was scheduled to travel to Cedar City, Utah on Saturday to play Southern Utah, but that game has been postponed as well.

Montana State hopes to reschedule both games but says that any potential rescheduling of games will be determined at a later time.

The women's basketball team hasn't played a game since January 1 when they faced Idaho State on the road in Pocatello. Last week's games against Idaho and the highly anticipated game against Montana were postponed due to COVID protocols within the Bobcat program.

Fortunately, the women's games against Idaho and Montana have been rescheduled. Montana State will face Idaho on Monday, Jan. 17, and Montana, on Monday, Jan. 24. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. in Worthington Arena.

If you purchased tickets for the men's basketball game in Worthington Arena on Saturday, your ticket will be valid when the game is rescheduled. If you have any questions, you can contact the MSU Athletics Ticket office at 406-994-CATS.

