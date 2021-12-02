Montana State Loses Starting Quarterback For Playoff Game

Well, this is something you don't want to see two days before a huge playoff game for your team.

Montana Sports

is reporting that starting quarterback for the Montana State Football team Matt McKay has announced he is leaving the team and entering the transfer portal immediately. Matt McKay announced his decision on his

Twitter page

.

Credit: PigskinMatt via Twitter

Matt McKay has been the starter all year long for the Montana State Bobcats and has been one of the most efficient passers not only in the conference but in the whole country. Matt's announcement comes unexpected and surprising because the Montana State Bobcats football team has a playoff game this Saturday, December 4th against the University of Tennesee Martin Skyhawks.

We reached out to Montana State, and a spokesperson told us,

The game plan right now is to have Tommy Mellott and Tucker Rovig(2019's starter) ready to go for this Saturday's game.

Matt McKay transferred into Montana State back in 2019 from North Carolina State and won the quarterback battle and has been pretty astounding and will have many Bobcat fans confused and upset about his decision.

What we need to do now is stand firm and go out and support the Montana State Bobcat football team this Saturday for their playoff game. This game just got a lot more interesting and will be a big test to see if the Bobcats can adapt and overcome. I just know for sure that I will be there cheering on the Bobcats and hopefully see them get a win.

More details are sure to come out, but keep an eye on Montana Sports.

