Montana Senators React to 2nd Trump Impeachment Vote

Well that didn't take long. Former President Donald Trump has now been acquitted by the United States Senate....AGAIN. I don't know about you, but I'm glad we didn't waste too much of our time on that circus of an impeachment...AGAIN.

Although, I do have to be honest- I kind of hope the Democrat-led US Senate would keep wasting more time on this. Why? What else will they be doing? Raising your taxes? Passing gun control measures? Voting against oil, gas, coal, and agriculture? Better to keep them occupied if you ask me.

Here's how Montana's senators reacted to the vote to acquit former President Trump from his second impeachment.

You can read the full statement from Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) by clicking here. Here's part of his response:

I voted to acquit President Trump of a second impeachment because I believe the trial was unconstitutional. I do not believe the Senate has the authority to remove a former President from office who is no longer in office. Going forward, the focus must be to arrest and prosecute the domestic terrorists who broke into our Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers, sought to cause harm, and tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), whose own fighting words were featured in the impeachment trial, also released a statement following the vote which can be read here. He said, in part:

Ultimately the House Managers presented a clear, evidence-based case that proved to a majority of my Republican and Democratic colleagues that former President Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th that came within a hundred feet of destroying our democracy.