Montana Senator Steve Daines Speaks on Impeachment Vote

When his turn came to address the U.S. Senate on the issue of President Trump’s impeachment, Montana’s Steve Daines said he was standing by the President and voting to acquit.

He said Montanans are solidly behind the President and have been since he was elected in 2016.

“President Trump won in Montana by over 20 points in the 2016 election,” said Daines. “Supporting this impeachment means ignoring the voices of Montanans who voted for President Trump in the last election. It also means silencing Montanans who plan to vote for President Trump in the 2020 election.”

Daines pointed out the fact that the U.S. Senate had never voted a President out of office.

“Keep in mind that never before has the United States Senate ever removed a President from office,” he said. “And, it’s not going to happen now. I’m voting to acquit President Donald J. Trump for the good of our country let it be seared in our minds forever more that impeachment must never, ever again be used as a partisan weapon.”

Daines emphasized the one-sided effort to impeach the President.

“I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fully understand the magnitude of what this would mean for the country,” he said. “This is the first purely partisan impeachment in our nation’s history, and it must be our last. It should be up to the American people who their next President is going to be, not the Unites States Senate. The answer is an election, not an impeachment.”