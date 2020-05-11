Montana sees most female statewide candidates in decades

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Female candidates are positioned to make significant gains in Montana's election this year with the highest number seeking statewide political office in at least three decades. That includes races for governor, U.S. House and other high-profile posts. The state was the first to send a woman to Congress, but hasn't again since World War II. Eleven women are in the running for statewide offices heading into the June 2 primary, including five Republicans and four Democrats. Ballots for the mail-in election went out to voters Friday. Polling stations will be closed due to the coronavirus.

